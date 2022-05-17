Baader Bank Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($42.71) price target by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($79.17) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.20 ($81.46).

ZAL stock traded up €1.58 ($1.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €34.67 ($36.11). 1,160,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.44. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.84) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($51.94).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

