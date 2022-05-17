Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 12,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,364,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 12,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total value of 13,380.00.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up 0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching 6.27. 235,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.73 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.90.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 18.01 million. Analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

