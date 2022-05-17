Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) to report $135.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.10 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $122.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $547.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.65 million to $553.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $579.84 million, with estimates ranging from $567.68 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Badger Meter by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Badger Meter by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

