Bailard Inc. Buys 2,700 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

