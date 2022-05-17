Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 9,000 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Rush Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.