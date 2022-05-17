Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Information Services Group worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266,163 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.