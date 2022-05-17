Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

