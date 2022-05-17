Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

