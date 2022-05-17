Bailard Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEM opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

