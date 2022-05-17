Bailard Inc. Purchases 6,111 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

