Bailard Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

CARE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $358.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

