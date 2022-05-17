Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

