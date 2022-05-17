Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the April 15th total of 643,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBAR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 598,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $392.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

