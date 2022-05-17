Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.27. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,947,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,990,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,536,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $16,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 14,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,886. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.828 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Bancolombia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.