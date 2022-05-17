Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,074,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Mastercard worth $1,044,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 342,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.
Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
