Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,397,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,195,020. The stock has a market cap of $249.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

