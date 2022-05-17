Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.33 Billion Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.69% of PayPal worth $2,334,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.74. 571,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,692,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

