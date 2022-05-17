Bank of Montreal Can Has $939.04 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,189,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,219,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.90% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $939,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 213,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,907,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,025,000 after purchasing an additional 541,109 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 125,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

