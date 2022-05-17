Bank of Montreal Can Sells 259,684 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 259,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of McDonald’s worth $477,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

