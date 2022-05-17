Bank of Montreal Can Sells 456,358 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $561,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $15.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.60. 1,554,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $217.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

