Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,907,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $690,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,579,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,702. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

