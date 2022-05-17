Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $95.37 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.