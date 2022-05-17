Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $22,264.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00510097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,173.65 or 1.78820076 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

