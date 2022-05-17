Barclays Begins Coverage on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.57.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $10.93 on Tuesday, reaching $331.86. 433,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,893. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.86 and a 200 day moving average of $329.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waters will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 456.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

