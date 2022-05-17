Barclays Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$71.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from C$143.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$162.13.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.31. 1,350,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,891. The stock has a market cap of C$63.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$66.05 and a 1 year high of C$83.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$147.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$151.53.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6700007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Insiders sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

