Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Basf from €76.00 ($79.17) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($64.58) to €64.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Basf has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $22.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Basf will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Basf Company Profile (Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

