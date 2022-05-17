Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after acquiring an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,158,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,276,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

