Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTEGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.48.

BTEGF opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.37. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

