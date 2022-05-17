Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Reaches $548,095.62

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $548,095.62 and approximately $5,779.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00067226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

