Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $32.54

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.54, but opened at $35.13. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 6,722 shares traded.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

