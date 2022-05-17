Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.