Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
