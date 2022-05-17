Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.63 billion.

BDX stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.47. 17,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.57. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 386,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,222 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

