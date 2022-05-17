Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 5.7%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.45. 5,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 778,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.