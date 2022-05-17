BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in BHP Group by 976.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,178.15.

NYSE:BHP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. 3,397,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

