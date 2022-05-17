BiFi Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $195,168.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00112860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00022297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00333637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029855 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

