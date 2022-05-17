BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 993,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 93,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.