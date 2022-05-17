Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.19. The company had a trading volume of 127,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

