Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 915 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.