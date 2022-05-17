Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after buying an additional 1,102,202 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,708,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after buying an additional 55,721 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 791,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $51.33.

