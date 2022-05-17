Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.59. 86,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.17 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.