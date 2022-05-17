Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,570. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

