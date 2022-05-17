Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 794 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. 770,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,819,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

