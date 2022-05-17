Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $9.14 on Monday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.66. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bill.com by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

