Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $488.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $488.43.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $7.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,805. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $335.02 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.