Bitball Treasure Achieves Market Cap of $11.23 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $24.96 or 0.00082958 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $107,882.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.