Bitcoin Incognito One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $11,570.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

