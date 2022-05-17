Bitspawn (SPWN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,314.00

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $36,314.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00513676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.80 or 1.88728263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

