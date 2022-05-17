BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $327.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.46 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $290.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,192. The company has a market capitalization of $564.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

