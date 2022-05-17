BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of BL stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. 27,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

