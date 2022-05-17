BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

MUJ traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 1,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.